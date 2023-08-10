Short Interest in Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Expands By 225.0%

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ADVOF stock remained flat at $20.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 0.95. Adtran Networks has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $23.78.

Adtran Networks (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.42 million for the quarter. Adtran Networks had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

