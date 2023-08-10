Short Interest in Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Decreases By 95.8%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the July 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Alsea Price Performance

Alsea stock remained flat at $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday. Alsea has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.

Get Alsea alerts:

About Alsea

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

Receive News & Ratings for Alsea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alsea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.