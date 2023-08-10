Short Interest in Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Decreases By 95.8%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the July 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Alsea Price Performance
Alsea stock remained flat at $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday. Alsea has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.
About Alsea
