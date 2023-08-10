Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Decreases By 97.9%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the July 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Up 0.6 %

ANGPY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.98. 60,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,004. Anglo American Platinum has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54.

Anglo American Platinum Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

