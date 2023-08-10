Short Interest in Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Grows By 22,100.0%

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 22,100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

AMID traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.27. 223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $27.71.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

