Short Interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Decreases By 81.2%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,000 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the July 15th total of 974,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 701,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Benitec Biopharma Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ BNTC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,540. Benitec Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 292,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.