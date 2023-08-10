Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Increases By 5,592.9%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a growth of 5,592.9% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Snam Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMRY traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.13. 56,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,106. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. Snam has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

Snam Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.2126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Snam’s previous dividend of $0.13. Snam’s payout ratio is currently 70.30%.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

