Short Interest in Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Grows By 486.0%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 486.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wealth Minerals Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of WMLLF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 312,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. The company has a market cap of $94.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.93. Wealth Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.37.
About Wealth Minerals
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wealth Minerals
- How to Invest in Esports
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.