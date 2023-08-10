Short Interest in Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Grows By 486.0%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 486.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wealth Minerals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of WMLLF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 312,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. The company has a market cap of $94.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.93. Wealth Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.37.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

