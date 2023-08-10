Short Interest in Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Drops By 72.0%

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the July 15th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.5 days.

Winpak Stock Performance

Shares of WIPKF remained flat at $29.11 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 619. Winpak has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Winpak from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

