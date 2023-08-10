SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SI-BONE’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SI-BONE

SI-BONE Price Performance

Insider Activity at SI-BONE

Shares of SIBN stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,325. SI-BONE has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $712.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $135,383.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 222,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $135,383.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $59,807.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,938.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,898 shares of company stock worth $945,716 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SI-BONE by 151.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.