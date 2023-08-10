SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $711.34 million, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $29.51.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $135,383.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $135,383.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,081 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $59,807.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,430 shares in the company, valued at $500,938.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,898 shares of company stock worth $945,716 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,954,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,779,000 after acquiring an additional 62,566 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,114,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,056,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,200,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

