SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CFO John T. Guthrie Sells 1,028 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total transaction of $169,075.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SITE traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $162.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $176.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.14.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.31%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SITE

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.