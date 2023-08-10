SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $185.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $160.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.00.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $161.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $97.36 and a 1 year high of $176.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $1,338,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,518,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,715 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.