SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target Raised to $11.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 24.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SLRC. TheStreet cut shares of SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SLR Investment

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SLRC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.31. 95,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.31 million, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SLR Investment

In related news, insider Shiraz Kajee bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $101,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,775. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 19,191 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 130.6% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 100,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 57,166 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SLR Investment by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

(Get Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.