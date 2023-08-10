Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,176 shares during the period. Smartsheet comprises 5.2% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Smartsheet worth $21,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.99. 1,230,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $219.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.12 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Gregoire acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $149,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Smartsheet news, Director Michael P. Gregoire acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at $602,553.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $46,569.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at $291,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

