Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2023

Glynn Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARFree Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,176 shares during the period. Smartsheet comprises 5.2% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Smartsheet worth $21,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMAR

Smartsheet Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.99. 1,230,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $219.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.12 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael P. Gregoire acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $149,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Smartsheet news, Director Michael P. Gregoire acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at $602,553.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $46,569.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at $291,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.