SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) & Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Head to Head Analysis

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hut 8 Mining and SoFi Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 Mining 0 3 1 0 2.25 SoFi Technologies 4 8 4 0 2.00

Profitability

Hut 8 Mining currently has a consensus target price of $2.87, indicating a potential downside of 6.32%. SoFi Technologies has a consensus target price of $8.63, indicating a potential downside of 3.97%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than Hut 8 Mining.

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and SoFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 Mining -157.77% -24.75% -21.64% SoFi Technologies -10.38% -3.77% -1.03%

Volatility & Risk

Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 4.42, suggesting that its stock price is 342% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoFi Technologies has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and SoFi Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 Mining $115.90 million 5.85 -$186.77 million ($0.79) -3.87 SoFi Technologies $1.85 billion 4.57 -$320.41 million ($0.25) -35.96

Hut 8 Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SoFi Technologies. SoFi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hut 8 Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SoFi Technologies beats Hut 8 Mining on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services. The company also operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions and brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-native digital and core banking platform with financial services customers. In addition, it offers checking and savings accounts; debit cards; and cash management products. Further, the company provides SoFi Invest, a mobile investment platform that provide its members access to trading and advisory solutions, such as active investing, robo-advisory, and digital assets accounts. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

