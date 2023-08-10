Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,450,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,396,901. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.59.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

