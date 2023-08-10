Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,547,031,000 after purchasing an additional 211,646 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Applied Materials by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after buying an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $930,505,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $838,863,000 after buying an additional 819,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,963,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $678,107,000 after acquiring an additional 261,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,685,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,116,942. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The company has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.19.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

