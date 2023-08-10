Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 160.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,500 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its holdings in V.F. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in V.F. by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

NYSE VFC traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $19.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,250,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,284,034. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 400.01%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

