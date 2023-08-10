Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.63 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,167,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,317,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,037,691. The firm has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.41. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.56.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

