Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 1.0% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,401,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $499,756,000 after buying an additional 98,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,993,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $223,933,000 after purchasing an additional 52,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WBA. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,347,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,766,850. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

