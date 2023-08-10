Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $332,276,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,807,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,503,000 after buying an additional 2,526,350 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,901 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,765,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.89. 2,679,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,284,609. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.30.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

