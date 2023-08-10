Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 29,850 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 129.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,890 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,850 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.4% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.26.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $115.94. 3,969,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,159,526. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $152.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.42. The company has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

