Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,860 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.31. 8,820,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,638,090. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.63. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The company has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

