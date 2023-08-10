Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,630 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 1.1% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $135,429,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 13,008.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after purchasing an additional 681,011 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.07.

Boeing Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.02. 2,938,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,854,096. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $243.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.