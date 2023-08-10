Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 4.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,657. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.23, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.92%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

