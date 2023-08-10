Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,140 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,190 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $838,367,000 after purchasing an additional 120,161 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $617,300,000 after acquiring an additional 53,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,688 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ross Stores by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen raised shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.28.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.77. 964,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.47. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

