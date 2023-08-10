Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Price Target Cut to $1.75

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.00 to $1.75 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Sonendo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Sonendo Stock Performance

SONX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.15. 16,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. Sonendo has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.78.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. Sonendo had a negative net margin of 131.26% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonendo will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sonendo by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonendo by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 366,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sonendo

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment, a technology platform designed for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

