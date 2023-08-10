SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Issues Earnings Results

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:SOUN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.98. 10,950,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,856,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. SoundHound AI has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 820,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 10,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 820,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Majid Emami sold 68,333 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $302,031.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 301,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,139.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 680,173 shares of company stock worth $2,296,647. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on SoundHound AI from $6.20 to $4.20 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

