Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,835 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 609.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 4,881.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.66. 20,377,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,277,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $8.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

SWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.07.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

