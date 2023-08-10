Spartan Fund Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,854 Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Global Star Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Global Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Star Acquisition alerts:

Global Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLST remained flat at $10.54 during trading hours on Thursday. 126,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,688. Global Star Acquisition, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35.

Global Star Acquisition Company Profile

Global Star Acquisition, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.