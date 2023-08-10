Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $2.85 Million in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000. Slam comprises 1.3% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Slam by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Slam by 295.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Slam in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Slam by 97.0% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Slam by 29.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Slam alerts:

Slam Price Performance

SLAM remained flat at $10.76 during trading on Wednesday. 151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,249. Slam Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Slam Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.