Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $511,000 in Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TCOA)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TCOA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Zalatoris Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zalatoris Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Zalatoris Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zalatoris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Zalatoris Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TCOA remained flat at $10.42 during trading on Wednesday. Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28.

Zalatoris Acquisition Company Profile

Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology-driven business.

