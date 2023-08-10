Spartan Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 73,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Gores Holdings IX as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,007,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 16,696 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 1,909.5% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 846,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

GHIX remained flat at $10.30 on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,433. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

