Spartan Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $509,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $10.61 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,639. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

