Spartan Fund Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Globalink Investment worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globalink Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the first quarter worth $357,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Globalink Investment during the first quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalink Investment during the first quarter worth $535,000.

Get Globalink Investment alerts:

Globalink Investment Stock Down 0.2 %

GLLI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,459. Globalink Investment Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45.

About Globalink Investment

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globalink Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalink Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.