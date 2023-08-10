Spartan Fund Management Inc. Sells 159,416 Shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Free Report) by 58.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,416 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Goal Acquisitions were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 468.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 320,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 264,421 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $4,106,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Goal Acquisitions by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,479,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after buying an additional 1,002,036 shares during the period. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Goal Acquisitions Stock Performance

PUCK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.54. 8,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,123. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.54.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Goal Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

