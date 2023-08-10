Spartan Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Israel Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000.

Israel Acquisitions Price Performance

ISRLU stock remained flat at $10.62 during trading on Wednesday. 537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,828. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. Israel Acquisitions Corp has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

About Israel Acquisitions

Israel Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on Israeli technology companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

