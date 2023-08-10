SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 767.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,476 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.2% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $60.94. 885,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $63.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

