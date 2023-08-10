Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) PT Raised to $41.00 at Mizuho

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.97. 121,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,472. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.24. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.23 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 39.59%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 938.4% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

