Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Announces Earnings Results

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, reports. The firm had revenue of $235.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.95 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 1.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Sportradar Group Price Performance

SRAD traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.52. 346,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,343. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRAD. Benchmark upped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Sportradar Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,085 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after acquiring an additional 830,887 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,918,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 845,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 266,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Articles

