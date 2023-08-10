Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Squarespace updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Squarespace Stock Performance

NYSE:SQSP opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 0.40. Squarespace has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $34.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Squarespace from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 52,546 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $1,727,712.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,569,489 shares in the company, valued at $150,244,798.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 654,133 shares in the company, valued at $21,978,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 52,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $1,727,712.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,569,489 shares in the company, valued at $150,244,798.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 286,312 shares of company stock worth $9,029,230. Corporate insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

