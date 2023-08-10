SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) is Shaker Financial Services LLC’s Largest Position

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,827 shares during the period. SRH Total Return Fund accounts for approximately 3.5% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.67% of SRH Total Return Fund worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STEW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 150.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 173,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 104,344 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 166,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 186,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 53.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 209,319 shares in the last quarter. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STEW traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $13.70. 62,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,657. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $13.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

