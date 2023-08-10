S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) versus United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Critical Survey

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. S&T Bancorp pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Community Banks pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. S&T Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and United Community Banks has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. S&T Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares S&T Bancorp and United Community Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&T Bancorp 31.68% 12.71% 1.66% United Community Banks 24.81% 10.79% 1.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

63.6% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of United Community Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of United Community Banks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares S&T Bancorp and United Community Banks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&T Bancorp $399.01 million 2.98 $135.52 million $3.89 7.98 United Community Banks $950.86 million 3.58 $277.47 million $2.53 11.68

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than S&T Bancorp. S&T Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Community Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Community Banks has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for S&T Bancorp and United Community Banks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&T Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 United Community Banks 0 3 2 0 2.40

S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.03%. United Community Banks has a consensus target price of $30.80, suggesting a potential upside of 4.19%. Given United Community Banks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Community Banks is more favorable than S&T Bancorp.

Summary

United Community Banks beats S&T Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers; and acts as a reinsurer of credit life, accident, and health insurance policies. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. The company also offers lending services, including real estate, consumer, and commercial loans, to individuals, small businesses, mid-sized commercial businesses, and non-profit organizations, as well as secured and unsecured, and mortgage loans. In addition, it originates loans partially guaranteed by the SBA and USDA loan programs. Further, the company provides wealth management services comprising financial planning, customized portfolio management, and investment advice; trust services to manage fiduciary assets; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products, including life insurance, long-term care insurance, and tax-deferred annuities, as well as invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the U.S. treasury, the U.S. agency, and municipal obligations. Additionally, it offers reinsurance on a property insurance contract; insurance agency services; brokerage services; and payment processing, merchant, wire transfer, private banking, and other related financial services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia.

