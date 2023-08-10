STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE STAG traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.01. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $38.83.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $258,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

