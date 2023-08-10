STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) PT Raised to $37.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,193. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $59,209,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,612,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,376 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,451,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 684.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,346,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.