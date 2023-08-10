Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from GBX 825 to GBX 860. The stock traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 1658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SCBFF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 821 ($10.49) to GBX 797 ($10.19) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 565 ($7.22) to GBX 580 ($7.41) in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 870 ($11.12) to GBX 805 ($10.29) in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 970 ($12.40) to GBX 980 ($12.52) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

About Standard Chartered

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43.

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.