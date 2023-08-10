Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,813 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.9% of Glenview Trust co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $30,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Starbucks by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $436,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.66. 6,804,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,405,009. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.16. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.