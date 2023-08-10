StarHub Ltd Announces Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:SRHBY)

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1638 per share on Wednesday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.
StarHub Price Performance
StarHub stock opened at $7.46 on Thursday. StarHub has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55.
About StarHub
