Status Trading Up 2.8% This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Status has a total market cap of $99.06 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00020109 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017416 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013854 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,612.86 or 1.00033708 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,331,335 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,331,334.8929386 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02548908 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $2,239,213.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

