Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Shares of Stella-Jones stock traded down C$2.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$66.90. 59,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,232. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.28. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$37.45 and a 52-week high of C$70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.56 by C$0.16. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of C$972.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$953.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 4.5196416 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SJ shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. CIBC downgraded shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.50.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

